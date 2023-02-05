Call the Midwife season 12 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As you get prepared for Call the Midwife season 12 episode 7 over on BBC One, there are a number of things you should brace yourselves for! With that, where do we start? We suppose the best place is to know where we are in the season and what we are building towards.

For those who don’t know, episode 7 is going to be the penultimate one of the season. Everything that you see from start to finish here is going to carry over into the upcoming finale, and who knows just what that could bring? We do know that there is a wedding coming around the corner for Trixie and Matthew — let’s hope that there is some joy that comes along with that! After all, at least a certain percentage of episode 7 is going to be about plotting for this very thing.

Without further ado now, let’s just go ahead and share the Call the Midwife season 12 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

It’s October 1968, and preparations for Trixie and Matthew’s wedding are underway. Nancy makes a home visit to Imelda O’Connor, who is pregnant with her second child, and is surprised that Imelda, her husband Maurice and young son Paul are living in a cramped caravan on a building site. Unbeknown to Nancy, the family’s circumstances quickly change when they are made homeless. When their plight is brought to the attention of Nonnatus house, Matthew is very vocal about his views.

Shelagh supports Rosemary Mason, who is expecting her fifth child with husband Arthur. They run a family business selling second-hand goods and also run a guesthouse. Shelagh is troubled by Rosemary’s symptoms and consults Dr Turner, who diagnoses Rosemary with hepatitis, a condition that leads to the revelation of a family secret.

Dr Turner soon notices a worrying rise in hepatitis cases throughout the district, and when the outbreak directly impacts the residents of Nonnatus House, the team rally to care for a beloved member. Elsewhere, Cyril returns home from Jamaica and is keen to throw himself into work. He volunteers at a homeless shelter for men and meets a young stricken man, Leon, who is struggling with addiction.

Just from reading all of that alone, it feels fair to say that this episode will present the classic mixture of things that you have seen throughout this season — and the series overall. There will be some devastating moments for a lot of the midwives and nuns in Poplar, but also some moments of joy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

