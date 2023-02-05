1923 season 1 episode 6 preview: Will Spencer, Alex survive?

We know that there is a lot coming up on 1923 season 1 episode 6 next week, but much of the story boils down to one simple question: Who is alive? Or, to be specific, are we going to see both Spencer and Alexandra survive that terrible cliffhanger?

Going into this weekend’s episode 5, it is abundantly clear that Taylor Sheridan wanted to make us all spend hours upon hours gasping for air. How else do you explain what we ended up seeing there? Cara got the letter saying that Spencer is on the way … and yea, that’s it. Everyone now is in this state of prolonged limbo, waiting for more news and to get a better sense of just what is going to happen from here.

Knowing what we’ve come to know about 1923 so far, we don’t think that Taylor Sheridan is going to waste much time in episode 6 addressing what transpired. We tend to think that the story will pick up almost immediately where things left off and we’ll learn a little bit more all about what happened. It is important that we get a little bit more news on this, and to then see what comes up next on the epic journey. (We’re saying this assuming, at least, that Spencer arrives.)

Meanwhile, back on the Dutton Ranch we know that vultures are circling. Or, to be specific, we know that Timothy Dalton’s character of Donald is circling. He’s trying to manipulate this situation to get what he wants (pretend to be shocked), but he is facing some big-time resistance to this already. We’ll see just where things go for him over the course of the next hour, but Jacob is still in recovery! Sure, he’s just started to get outside again, but it’s going to take some time for him to feel like his old self.

(Luckily, we do know already that Harrison Ford is currently set to return for season 2.)

