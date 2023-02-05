1923 season 1 episode 5: Is Spencer or Alexandra dead?

As we prepared for 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ this weekend, we absolutely anticipated a great deal of drama. Even still, we do think the show still managed to surprise us!

We knew that the journey of Spencer Dutton and Alexandra was going to be pretty perilous from the moment that the two of them first decided to embark on it. Even still, we had no way of anticipating just what it would mean! Through a huge chunk of this episode, we saw them aboard a small tugboat with only one other crew member — and that crew member just so happened to die. They’d received some instruction on how to navigate the ship, but here is where the operative word comes into play: Some. It was clear almost immediately that there were some other issues that they would be forced to tackle.

Unfortunately, at the conclusion of the episode we saw the tugboat completely capsized, leaving the lives of these two in jeopardy — and right after Cara found out that her nephew was on his way home! This is a pretty devastating situation, to put it mildly, and it serves as a reminder that survival is not going to come easily for either of them.

Do we think they’re both dead? Not personally. This is a show that already faked us out with Jacob Dutton already, and it would be a pretty terrible story to spend all of this time with Spencer and Alex for both of them to be dead. We wouldn’t be shocked if one of them is gone, but we may have to wonder who that one is over the course of the next several days. What can we say? This show loves to torment us…

