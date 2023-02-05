Who is Derek Chavez? 1923 airs title card tribute

Who is Derek Chavez? Following this weekend’s new episode of 1923, a title card aired in his honor. This is an immediate indicator that he meant a great deal to everyone working on the show, and within this piece, we can shed some light on his contributions and also his future.

Let us begin here with this: Chavez worked on the production for the Paramount+ series prior to his sudden passing last month at the age of 32. Working on a show like this is no easy feat, since you are required to organize a number of locations and take on the consistent challenge of long hours, harsh conditions, and trying to juggle so many different things at once. It makes every single person on the crew so important, and it is one of the reasons why the production becomes a family in a very short period of time.

In addition to working on 1923, some of Chavez’s other credits include the likes of Midnight, Texas as well as Bluff City Law. He’s someone who is gone far too soon, and the production of the series had set up a GoFundMe to help take care of his young family.

Title cards are one of the best ways that any show can choose to honor one of their own. There will be millions of people who see this 1923 episode over the weekend and immediately seek out more information on who Chavez was alongside some of his contributions to both this show and also the entertainment community at large. We know that this card will be there through all subsequent airings, and in general we have seen the entire Taylor Sheridan universe do their best to pay respects to those they’ve lost. For example, we have seen a handful of title cards throughout the run of Yellowstone, whether it be specific crew members or those who inspired the story.

We know that Derek remains in the thoughts of the entire 1923 community, and our condolences go out to all who loved him. Hopefully, the tribute this weekend serves as a form of comfort in this tough time. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







