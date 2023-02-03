Is Octavio Pisano leaving Law & Order: SVU? Velasco’s future

Is Octavio Pisano leaving Law & Order: SVU at some point in season 24? We know there are questions about Joe Velasco’s future at last night’s episode.

For those who want a quick recap, let’s just say that a certain recording may end up be proof that he is a murderer! Obviously, it’s hard for him to say that this is 100% true, since he may be lying or there is something more to this story. What we can say with some confidence is that this will be the thing that shapes his future with the unit and there’s no doubt about that.

Given that this past episode ended in a cliffhanger, there’s hope that answers are coming and sooner rather than later. Nothing has been confirmed in regards to Pisano’s future on the series, so there is still a good chance that the character sticks around for some time still! We know that it would be a pretty big dagger if this show were to lose someone else so soon after Kelli Giddish. Also, it wasn’t that long ago we lost both Kat and Garland! We really don’t need the series to undergo this many transitions, especially when there is otherwise such a small crew of people at the center of things.

At least with this Velasco story, we can say that the show is venturing into slightly new ground. We’ve seen variations of this story before on crime shows, where someone ends up being wrongfully accused of a crime that they did not commit. However, what makes this one interesting is that very recording — there is no guarantee he’s innocent! It adds another layer of drama and really, that’s not something we are used to or ready for.

Related – Check out some more news moving into the next SVU, especially for Fin

Do you think that Octavio Pisano could be leaving Law & Order: SVU at some point this season?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates the rest of the way. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







