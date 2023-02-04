Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 10 (finale): ‘Dead End’

If you did not know for whatever reason, the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale is coming to Paramount+ on Thursday. There is SO much that the story could be addressing, but there is also a chance we get a cliffhanger or two along the way!

Isn’t it nice that we know in advance that we have another season coming? We do think that, if nothing else, it makes the wait more tolerable. We just gotta see if characters like Elias Voit are going to make it there … or even David Rossi. Remember, after all, where episode 9 left off with that character! There is no guarantee that it makes it all the way to the next chapter in one piece.

To better set the stage for this all-important chapter, Paramount+ has released the full season 1 episode 10 synopsis — beyond reading that below, know that “Dead End” is the title:

With Rossi in Voit’s clutches, he grapples with the limits of his technical know-how and mental strength. As the BAU tightens their grip on Voit, he reveals just how far he’s willing to take his deadly crusade.

Regardless of if Elias is captured or not in this episode, doesn’t it feel like a sure thing we’ll get some element of closure? We do tend to think so! This is not a person who is probably going to face a reckoning at some point for all he has done — it is largely a matter of when and how that is going to happen, and what could be transpiring on the other side. Maybe he dies, or maybe he suffers a fate worse than death.

Either way, kudos to the writers for giving us one of the most dangerous and/or terrifying UnSubs we’ve ever had. He has added a considerable amount to the story we’ve been able to see.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

