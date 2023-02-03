Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Expectations for February

What is there to be excited about when it comes to Bridgerton season 3 over the course of February? We know there’s a lot to be excited about!

First and foremost, we know that work is winding down on the period drama behind the scenes. Filming has been going on since the summer, and we know that there are plans to deliver some big stuff. Season 3 is going to be Penelope Featherington’s story, and we’re excited to see what’s coming for her, Colin Bridgerton, and some other characters, as well.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s temper some of our expectations when it comes to getting big news this month, especially in terms of a potential premiere. We’ve said this before, but Netflix is going to prioritize the Queen Charlotte spin-off first, mostly because it has been done with production for a long time already! They will move from one show to the next, and it’s possible that a little bit later on in the year, we’ll start to get something more about Bridgerton proper. We could get some sort of social-media post this month about the end of filming, but we’re not sure how much we should realistically expect beyond that at the moment.

So now that we’ve said that, when could we see the flagship show back? We tend to think that late summer is possible, but fall is more likely. Heck, we actually wouldn’t be that shocked if season 3 gets a Christmas Day release similar to what we saw back in season 1. This would be a way to capitalize on a lot of viewers being home, and then allowing allowing the series to really shine at a time when there isn’t a lot of programming around.

We’ll talk more about the Christmas idea soon — for now, let’s just rejoice that there is more good stuff coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

