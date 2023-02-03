Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale: An ideal cliffhanger

Are you ready to check out the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale on Paramount+ next week? We’re not sure that we are. There is so much to be wrapped up still when it comes to the Elias Voit storyline, and that is without mentioning Tara Lewis’ personal life, Garcia and Tyler Green, and whatever is going to happen with JJ and Will.

Is there a chance that the big cliffhanger at the end of the season is tied to one of these things? Maybe, but it’s possible that the show pulls something totally out of left field that leaves us all on the edge of our seat.

So what is the ideal cliffhanger? We think it could tie into one of the big mysteries that we’ve had for the bulk of the season so far? What is going on here when it comes to Spencer Reid and Matt Simmons. We know that they are still a part of this world, even if we are not seeing them appear on-screen. With this in mind, it makes all the sense in the world that we see them turn up in some shape or form, and it’s really just a matter of how that ends up happening. We’re not sure that Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will actually appear on-screen, but we could easily see something that sets the stage for a possible return.

Of course, there is still one big issue with all of this: The producers of Criminal Minds: Evolution probably need an assurance that one of them is going to come back. Otherwise, this sort of cliffhanger would be the worst tease imaginable for the future.

What do you think is going to happen on the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale?

