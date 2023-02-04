Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 4, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We don’t think it would surprise anyone out there that we want more of the show. We’ve had a couple of pretty interesting episodes so far this year, and it does feel like some of the younger cast is starting to come into their own.

Luckily, this is where we do come in with some good news: There is another installment in just a matter of hours! Not only that, but this is one we are especially excited to see. Pedro Pascal is the host, and this gig is right in the midst of his biggest three-month stretch ever. He is already the star of the mega-hit The Last of Us on HBO, and his other gig on The Mandalorian will be premiering at the start of March. There is a chance to see SO much great stuff with him over the next little while but tonight, we’ll have a chance to really see him flex some of those comedic muscles.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Do we expect that Saturday Night Live will spoof one of Pascal’s shows? There is a good chance, especially since we’ve already seen a parody of The Last of Us in one of the promos. Technically, the sketch show already had a bit on Baby Yoda when Kyle Mooney was a cast member; we personally hope that he comes back to do it again now.

After this episode, we would expect for there to be at least some sort of hiatus; if we are super-lucky, there’s a chance that we’ll learn who the next host is during the episode! More so than anything, though, we just want a funny show that takes chances. We’d rather have a dud sketch or two over a show that plays it safe.

Related – Get some more news on SNL and Pedro Pascal

What do you most want to see from Pedro Pascal on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Are you glad that we have a new episode for the third straight week? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







