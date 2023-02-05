Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 5 preview: A pool discovery

If you find yourself super-curious about Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, you are far from alone. How can you not be feeling super-hyped after what you just saw?

Before we go any further here, let’s talk about things from a scheduling point of view. There IS a new episode next week, and we think there could be some confusion out there. Because it is Super Bowl Sunday, we know that there could be some concerns as to whether or not networks or streaming services would air competition. Because Mayor of Kingstown streams early in the morning (or midnight on the west coast), there’s plenty of time to people to watch before and after.

Now, let’s get a little more into the story…

While the last two episodes have been a little bit short for our liking, there is no denying that each one of them ended in a pretty darn compelling fashion. Just think for a moment about episode 4 and that gruesome shot in the pool — pretty much the last thing you want to see when you dive in is a dead body, right? Through both this episode and the one before, it’s abundantly clear that Mike has his work cut out for him, and it is not going to be easy trying to restore order to this community.

Of course, there is another issue right now, as well, in the form of what is going on with Iris, who continues to find herself separated and in a rather precarious spot still. There are a handful of different stories all moving at a steady pace and eventually, things are going to get chaotic and/or messy. You should prepare yourself according for that — and just about every other big thing under the sun. This is a story that could tend to surprise in a number of big ways, so we just hope that you’re prepared.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







