The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: How long will wait be?

Even though we have a long ways to go until the season 1 finale, that’s not going to stop us from discussing The Last of Us season 2! There is, after all, so much to think about when it comes to the show’s long-term future.

Recently, HBO decided that they’d seen enough and opted to go ahead and give us a renewal — which will most likely be based on The Last of Us: Part II from Naughty Dog. There is no timeline for filming just yet, but we imagine that this is going to be one of many things that is actively talked about over the next few months … and we mean months. This is not a production that the network is going to rush at all.

Given the way that the premium-cable network has scheduled out some of their shows long-term here, we don’t think that you are going to be seeing new episodes for at least the next year and a half. After all, we currently think that The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and Euphoria are going to be the shows that dominate the first several months of 2024. Heck, it’s possible they may have some other things planned for the second half of that year! There are a number of other shows that they may be actively working on and developing.

What we are trying to say here is, in the end, rather simple: We wouldn’t be shocked if we are stuck waiting until 2025 to actually see Bella Ramsey and the rest of the cast back. Given how popular the first season of The Last of Us has shown itself to be, we don’t think HBO will be concerned about whether or not viewers will return. They’ll just want to make the best overall product.

