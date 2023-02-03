Ginny & Georgia season 3 renewal: Streaming data makes case

While there may not be an official Ginny & Georgia season 3 renewal at the time of this writing, it nonetheless feels like there’s good news to report. After all, with the sort of numbers the show is getting for season 2 right now, don’t you have to think an order for additional episodes is inevitable?

Without further ado, here is what we have to report at the moment. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the series managed to top Nielsen’s streaming ratings for the week of January 2 with 2.5 billion minutes watched across the first two seasons. That is enormous, and especially given that it drew great numbers among young women — a demographic that Netflix is eager to court.

Does all of this mean a Ginny & Georgia season 3 renewal is inevitable? We’d love to sit here and say that with some measure of confidence, but we’re kidding ourselves ultimately if that is the case. Instead, we have to prepare for to see how the show continues to fare before a final verdict is reached. We’ve been around the block long enough with Netflix to know that this is a service that has surprisingly canceled shows before; we just think that it would be a mistake to do something in that vein here. Who anticipated that we’d be seeing this show generate anywhere close to the ratings that it has at this point? Going into it, we were worried that the long layoff between seasons was going to end up being a huge problem — suffice it to say, we’re grateful that this is not the case.

Now, let’s just see if Netflix keeps their typical pattern and announces something on the future of Ginny & Georgia over the next month or two.

