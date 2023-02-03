The Boys season 4 premiere date: Expectations for February

With us know firmly into the month of February, it does feel like the perfect time to pose the following question: Are we going to learn more soon about The Boys season 4? What can we realistically expect to find out?

It already feels like the folks over at Prime Video are doing a good job generating some buzz around the superhero satire and to think — we’re still super-early into the process of seeing the show launched! Filming has been going on for months, but even when that is done, there’s a ton to do in post-production. It’s been nice to see some behind-the-scenes teases and a recent “Vought” video featuring Ashley Barrett, but we don’t think any of this should be seen as an escalation or a sign that we are getting something more in the near future.

Instead, what we’ll go ahead and say is this: Be prepared to be waiting until at least the fall to get some premiere-date news for season 4. The Boys already has a big spin-off coming in Gen V, and it goes without saying that this is going to be top priority for them over the next little while. Thanks to that show, they probably don’t feel a real need to rush anything else along with the flagship. January or February 2024 is most likely the earliest Homelander and Butcher could come back to the streaming service, so be set to endure a pretty long wait even still.

No matter what The Boys’ social-media team releases over the next month to keep us excited, we’re going to embrace it. We do genuinely feel as though they are better at promoting this show than almost any other program / broadcaster out there. It’s rare to be engaged in a world that feels genuinely year-round.

What are you hoping to learn about The Boys season 4 over the course of the next month?

Do you think we’ll get any good news at all about a premiere date? Be sure to share below, and come back for other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

