Your Honor season 2 episode 5 spoilers: After the party…

Next weekend, Showtime is going to bring Your Honor season 2 episode 5 to the table — want to know more right now?

We should start off this piece by simply noting that there is no hiatus due to the Super Bowl, which is something that we were very-much worried about in advance. You’re going to have a chance to dive right back into the Bryan Cranston series, and there is some more great stuff that will be shared almost right away! This is the aftermath of the birthday party, and a time in which Michael is going to be making a pretty big choice.

To get a few more details all about that, go ahead and check out the full Your Honor season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Following the life-threatening event at the birthday party of Jimmy Baxter, Michael vows to quit aiding Olivia. A warning from Michael prompts Charlie to make an unexpected move. Little Mo gets on the wrong side of Big Mo after he helps Eugene. Nancy chases a lead connected to the murder of Michael’s wife, Robin Desiato.

Just based on all of this alone, it seems as though there is danger swirling around Michael at all fronts — but also a chance for at least some closure. His big issue may just be thinking that Olivia is just going to let any of this go. How much power will he really have?

Given that we are inching closer to the midway point of the season, we are at a spot where we tend to think that everything is going to be bigger and crazier from here on out. Be prepared for that, plus a number of surprises that could rock the show to its core. We are well-aware at this point of just how much the producers of Your Honor do end up loving some of their big swings.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Your Honor season 2 episode 5 over on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other information you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







