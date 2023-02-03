Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: February hopes

Now that we are into the month of February, what could that mean when it comes to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Obviously, we’d like to get some more news on the series at some point in the relatively near future. There is just a big question that comes along with that: When the Prime Video team is going to be eager to share more.

First things first, let’s start off with this: Don’t expect something major to come out about the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation this month. Even though season 2 production is already underway, that doesn’t mean there is going to be a chance to see more in the near future! This show takes a long time to make, and that is without even considering the extensive amount of post-production work that needs to be done. We already know that 2024 is going to be when it seemingly returns, and there’s not going to be a premiere date announced for that soon — it won’t be this month, and we’d be shocked honestly if it happens in the first half of the year! A lot of patience is going to be required here, and that is putting it mildly.

So what could we learn over the next several weeks? It’s possible some more casting news is unveiled, or there is a behind-the-scenes photo or two that is shared. Anything beyond that, at least for the time being, qualifies as wishful thinking. There is no reason reason for Prime Video or the producers to rush along a teaser or a trailer — there may not be enough time taken in production to even edit one together in the first place.

If you loved season 1 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, just know that season 2 should be even more epic and dramatic than what we’ve seen so far! That is a function of knowing the true identity of Sauron now, plus also understanding that we may have seen Gandalf already in a most surprising form.

