Celebrity Jeopardy season 1 finale: Who won the final showdown?

Entering the Celebrity Jeopardy season 1 finale on ABC today, we had no idea things would be so intense! Ike Barinholtz, Wil Wheaton, and Patton Oswalt all faced off in a showdown like no other, and it took a little time to even get to this point.

Going into this, we were actually invested! There are reasons why Celebrity Jeopardy is worthy of some criticism, especially when it comes to the ridiculously easy questions that we saw some of the contestants get over the past several months. Yet, we ended up with three strong contestants at the end and a final game we hoped would be somewhat similar to what we see on the syndicated version of the show.

It was also hard to know who to root for! The old Star Trek fan in us wanted it to be Wheaton, who also did fairly well on Weakest Link back when the original version was on NBC. Yet, we’re also very much invested in Oswalt’s run most of the season. The structure of this finale certainly does make us more interested in more; let’s hope that there’s some sort of announcement on that subject soon!

The results – We have to say that this was a pretty entertaining finale! At first, it seemed like Oswalt was going to win off of the strength of a few Daily Doubles, but Ike was largely the dominant performer throughout the game — though he had some smart wagers as well. Ike held the lead going into the final round, and he was able to pull out the right answer! He won with a grand total of $72,0001 in the game, and as a result of that, he wins the $1 million charity grand prize.

All three guys were great sports and in good spirits at the end, and of course, now we’re just bummed that there is not a season 2 anytime soon.

