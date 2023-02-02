Celebrity Jeopardy season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s big finale at ABC, are we going to see a Celebrity Jeopardy season 2 renewal? Or, are we now approaching the end?

There are a few different things that we have to get into in regards to the show, but let’s start off with this: Nothing has been altogether confirmed as of yet when it comes to the future. There is a reasonably good chance that the Mayim Bialik-hosted show will be back; as a matter of fact, we’d count on it! If we’re going to see ABC renew lesser-rated game shows for more episodes, why wouldn’t you choose to continue to give us this particular show? The ratings have been steady, and in the 18-49 demographic it’s actually grown stronger since moving to Thursday night!

What makes this show so effective ultimately just comes down to having a very tried-and-true format with some genuine familiar faces. There have been some legitimately impressive celebrities this season, and we do like that we’ve been building towards some sort of proper finale. It’s not as forgettable as the earlier versions of Celebrity Jeopardy were when it was just a part of the daytime show.

So while we think another season will be coming, the question comes down to what sort of talent the network can attract. This is a dicey proposition for a lot of stars, who may be afraid of going on and feeling embarrassed if they do poorly. You also need to find people who have the opening in their schedule.

If there’s one thing that we’d change for season 2, it is to make the trivia at least a tiny bit harder. There were some clues this time around that were legitimately worthy of a few head-shakes.

One other benefit to this show

ABC can really plug it in at any time. It allows them to fill a hole in their schedule, including if a scripted show is on some sort of long hiatus.

