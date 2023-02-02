American Horror Story season 12 premiere date: February hopes

Now that we are in the month of February, what does that mean when it comes to an American Horror Story season 12? Let’s just say that we have a lot of discussion to get into on the subject today!

So where should we start things off? Well, with a reminder that there is for sure more coming! We know that not much was said following the finale of American Horror Story: NYC, but there also did not need to be. The show was previously renewed through season 13 so in that sense, the long-term future of the franchise is already set for the time being.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

Now, let’s get over to the next order of business: Trying to figure out when more news is going to be revealed! We’d love for it to be at some point fairly soon but the reality is quite simple: It probably won’t be. There is basically zero reason for the folks at FX to rush anything along and we don’t believe that they will. They’re instead going to make us wait until we get around to the summer. The best-case scenario is that maybe we learn about the theme in the spring, but if last season was any indication, they could keep us waiting for a good while longer.

For now, we tend to think the series will premiere in September or October, and we’ll likely know a premiere date in either August or September. As of right now, we’re mostly in a spot where we’re left to just speculate about what the future in theory could be. The best we can hope for is that someone interviews Ryan Murphy this month and through that, we get a few more teases all about what’s next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 12 over the course of February?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







