Alaska Daily season 1 episode 7 return date delayed; why?

For everyone out there excited to see Alaska Daily season 1 episode 7 on ABC, we come with a little bit of bad news: You’ll be forced to wait a little bit longer for what lies ahead.

So what’s going on here? Well, the answer is rather simple: The network is trying to make the remainder of the Hilary Swank series’ run all the more seamless. According to a new report from TVLine, the first episode of 2023 has been pushed back from the original date of Thursday, February 23 to March 2.

So what is the reason for this? Let’s just say it has a lot to do with telling a continuous story without any breaks. There are five more episodes to come this season and by delaying the show’s return, they can all air in weekly fashion. The finale is set at the moment for March 30, and it remains to be seen what the future is going to hold.

Since we are a solid month away now from Alaska Daily coming back on the air, it is probably going to be a good while before we get any further updates all about what the future holds. Here is, at least for the time being, what we can say. The next episode (per the aforementioned publication) carries with it the title of “Enemy of the People” and within it, you’re going to see some characters do what they can to rescue Swank’s character of Eileen. We know that the show left off on a pretty fantastic cliffhanger so as we look forward, the priority here is clearly going to be working to pay that off in the best way imaginable.

Hopefully at some point around the season 1 finale, we will start to get some more news regarding season 2. Alaska Daily has a big-name star and a lot going for it, but we don’t think we can ever fully count on a network renewing almost any show these days — especially in an era of rampant cost-cutting.

