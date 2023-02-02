Ghosts season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Tara Reid guest stars!

If you want a good reason to be excited about Ghosts season 2 episode 14 airing on CBS next week, how about we start with Tara Reid? The actress is going to be appearing over the course of “Trevor’s Body,” and as a character she should be rather familiar with. Of course, we are speaking about none other than … Tara Reid. Totally shocking, we know.

So what is going to make this story stand out from the pack? If you are interested in learning a little more about that, we suggest that you check out the full Ghosts season 2 episode 14 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

“Trevor’s Body” – Trevor receives disturbing news about his parents when they come to Woodstone B&B to collect his newly discovered remains. Also, Isaac and Nigel’s relationship hits a roadblock, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Feb. 9 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Laraine Newman guest stars as Esther, Trevor’s mom, and Chip Zein guest stars as Lenny, Trevor’s dad. Tara Reid guest stars as herself, Trevor’s celebrity crush when he was alive.

We do think that this appearance by Reid is going to create a little bit of comedy, mostly because Tara Reid would be Trevor’s crush back when he was alive. Kudos to her for being willing to poke fun at herself a little, and to the show for playing around with nostalgia.

In general, this episode seems to be doing a lot of what the show is best at overall right now: Allowing us time to get to know all of the different characters. We recognize that Ghosts has a pretty huge cast and because of that, it could be intimidating to get everyone in there. We’re just glad that it is proving to not be the case.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Ghosts season 2 episode 14 on CBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — we will have some additional updates soon enough. (Photo: CBS.)

