Psych 4: Is it coming to Peacock? James Roday Rodriguez update

Are we going to be seeing a Psych 4 movie on Peacock at some point down the road? On paper, it feels like a demand is there — and for good reason! We are talking here about a personal favorite, and a franchise that has potential to push its characters in new directions.

Ultimately, staging another movie is not the easiest thing in the world to do. Remember that the cast, creative team, and Peacock have to be on the same page, and the schedules also have to work out. That’s not easy when James Roday Rodriguez, Dule Hill, and some other cast members have other projects.

With all of this being said, there is still reason for a little bit of hope here. In a new interview with TVLine, here is what Rodriguez had to say about potentially making more:

“…[The] appetite is there on both sides, which is good, so I think it’s just a matter of, you know, semantics and scheduling. There’s nobody that doesn’t want it to happen. And there is a script, which is also an important element. So, I think it’s just a matter of when, not if. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later, just because you never want people to forget how much they love you. But a little bit of time is always good, too!”

Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if something gets confirmed in the next few months and filming happens over the summer. A Million Little Things is ending after this season, which means that Rodriguez may be available then. Also, Hill has The Wonder Years, and the future of that after this current season is a little bit unclear. Filming a project like this doesn’t take too long, so that makes us hope that everyone is going to be able to figure this out.

Of course, you better believe that we’re going to be keeping our eyes peeled for something more!

What do you think: Will we see a Psych 4 movie greenlit at Peacock at some point down the road?

Share right now in the comments below! (Photo: Peacock.)

