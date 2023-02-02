Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 14 return date: ‘Dutch Tears’

After what you see tonight on NBC, why wouldn’t you want a Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 14 return date? Rest assured, we’ve got that within plus some details on what could be a pretty fascinating story.

So where do we begin here? Well, it’s probably a good idea to get the bad news out of the way here first — unfortunately, the Mariska Hargitay series is going to be off the air next week! We know that something more is coming, but you could be waiting for a little while in order to see it. The plan is, at least for now, that you’ll see another story coming on Thursday, February 16 titled “Dutch Tears.”

Below, you can get the full Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 14 synopsis with some more news on the future:

02/16/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A recently released convict goes looking for his arresting officer, Fin Tutuola. Carisi tries to get an arrest warrant without a positive suspect ID. TV-14

We know that there’s always going to be some excitement around a Fin episode, and this one could prove to be especially intense for him. This is a peril that comes with being a cop — there are going to be people out there who hold grudges. Over the course of this episode we more than expect him to be put through it, but he’s also got the support of the entire squad behind him!

There is another question we are left to wonder here, but it’s not something we’ve got a clear answer on at present: What will the role of Olivia Benson be in all of this? Knowing what we do about her, we have a hard time thinking she’s just going to be sitting around and not doing all that much…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

