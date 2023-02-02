Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 renewal: Any February hopes?

Is there a chance we will hear something more about Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 over the course of February? Or, are we just getting excited over nothing? As per usual, there are a couple of things to talk through here.

The first order of business here, though, is recognizing that at the moment, there is still no confirmation that we’ll even be seeing Ewan McGregor and some other cast members back. Sure, we remain hopeful that there could be another chapter to this story, but there are a lot of boxes that have to be checked off first! First things first, the creative team need to have the right story, and then Disney+ also has to decide that it’s worth bringing the cast and crew back. McGregor has already said that he’d like to return, but that’s all that we can say for the time being.

If there is one bit of advice we could offer when it comes to Obi-Wan Kenobi this month, it’s to not get your hopes up. We do think talk around season 2 could intensify over the next few days thanks largely to The Mandalorian coming out, but more talks do not necessarily mean that we’re going to be getting the show back! For now, the only way that we can classify this is as wishful thinking. Before we get a formal renewal, we tend to think that at least a story or two will come out about behind-the-scenes developments. That could come out this month, sure, but it could also not come out this year.

So long as the cast remains interested in continuing this story, there will always be that chance the streaming service revisits the property. We just wouldn’t have any real expectations; in some cases, isn’t it better to just be surprised?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

