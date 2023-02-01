The Mandalorian season 3: Go behind the scenes before premiere

In the matter of just a handful of weeks you’re going to see The Mandalorian season 3 premiere on Disney+ — are you ready?

To better set the stage for what lies ahead, we tend to think that the folks over at the streaming service are going to pull out all of the stops. After all, they would be silly not to! This is a show that really set in motion all things Star Wars as a live-action television series, and it has only grown larger and larger over time. Season 3 is easily going to be the most epic yet, both in terms of scope and also story.

If you head over to this link, you can see a behind-the-scenes video from Disney+ that features a number of key talent, both on-screen and off, talking about the journey to get to this new season. You can tell how much the world means to them, and also the characters whether it be Din Djarin or Grogu. There are notable moments from the first two seasons of The Mandalorian also brought up, and that of course includes the huge Luke Skywalker surprise.

Now that we’ve said all of this…

We’re not sure that this look at season 3 really addresses one of the main issues facing this season: The Book of Boba Fett. The latter episodes of this season are basically required viewing for anyone wanting to get back into the Pedro Pascal series, and we’re not sure that Disney+ is addressing all of that fully. Instead, it feels more like they are just assuming people are aware of this and will watch before the show comes back.

