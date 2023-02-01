NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: Meet Kilbride’s son!

We already knew that we were going to meet Hollace Kilbride’s ex-wife on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14. Now, we can go ahead and add his son to the mix!

According to a new report from TV Insider, you are going to see former Covert Affairs star Christopher Gorham appear at some point in the final season as Alex — the site claims that this is going to be a “rocky reunion,” which shouldn’t come as a shock given that the two characters are estranged. Even though the episode with Henner as Kilbride’s ex-wife is airing later this month, you’ll need to wait a little while longer to see his son. (It is currently set to air in the spring.)

What this casting news further represents to us is that the writers for the CBS show are very-much intent on trying to tie up as many loose ends as possible over the course of the next several months. They don’t want to leave anything open-ended, whether it be for a longtime character like Callen or one in Kilbride, who joined a little later on in the run. There are a few other stories that we tend to think will also be addressed at some point, whether it be Callen and Anna’s wedding or getting an opportunity to see Hetty tracked down. Even if there aren’t always happy endings in life, we do think there can be on NCIS: Los Angeles and we hope for closure all across the board.

Unfortunately, the series itself is currently on hiatus due to NFL football and awards shows. The plan is for it to return on Sunday, February 19, where it will be a part of a lineup that also includes the likes of The Equalizer and then also East New York.

