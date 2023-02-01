The Cleaning Lady renewed for season 3 at Fox!

For those who are eager to see more of The Cleaning Lady over at Fox, today has to be a good day! The network has confirmed that they will be bringing the series back for another batch of episodes, and we hope that the drama and intensity will be there just as it was the first two seasons.

In a statement, here is what Fox Entertainment President of Scripted Programming Michael Thorn had to say:

“After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story … The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show that gives a perspective you don’t often see on television.”

According to a new report from Deadline, there is going to be at least one notable change behind the scenes: Jeannine Renshaw is going to be coming on board as executive producer and co-showrunner.

While the ratings for season 2 where not always as strong as the breakout first season, there were some other important things that The Cleaning Lady brought to the table this time around. Just think in terms of strong DVR performance and a real emphasis on keeping people on the edge of their seats. This show is not afraid to kill anyone off!

So when will season 3 premiere?

More than likely, you are going to be waiting a good while for that. This is a show that still has to film, and we don’t think Fox is going to just jam it in the summer. Come May, we could at least find out if The Cleaning Lady is on the fall schedule. If it is, you can anticipate getting to see it when we get around to the end of September or early October.

