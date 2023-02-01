Squid Game season 2 premiere date: February expectations

Now that we are into the month of February, what could that potentially mean for Squid Game season 2? We obviously know that this is going to be one of the most-anticipated shows out there, and it could shatter some records at Netflix the very moment it comes out.

Of course, with all of this being said, this doesn’t mean that it is going to be coming out immediately. We still could be waiting a little while to see what’s coming up next, and that’s just when it comes to filming.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Squid Game updates!

So far, Netflix and the show’s producers have been incredibly quiet when it comes to sharing any significant news on the future of Squid Game and, unfortunately, we’re not sure that this is about to change. After all, there isn’t all that much of a reason for it to! We already know that season 2 is more than a year away pending some last-minute surprise, and we don’t tend to think the streaming service is in any rush to say something more than what they already have.

With all of this in mind, the best thing we can probably hope for through the rest of this month is some sort of super-vague tease all about what’s coming up next — there’s a chance things could get a little more specific in the fall, and we could get an approximate release window at that time. A lot of it will come down to just how deep the show is into production at that time. We know that the story itself has been in development for a long time and new games have been designed. All of this is a precursor to filming, so seeing cameras start rolling again is the next box that needs to be checked off.

Related – Check out some other news about Squid Game and the future of the controversial reality show

What do you think we could be learning about Squid Game season 2 over the course of February?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Of course, we’re also going to have more news coming about this and many other shows — keep your eyes peeled. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







