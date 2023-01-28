Squid Game season 2 premiere date talk; reality show controversy

What a bizarre, messy week it’s been when it comes to the Squid Game world at large — so how will all of this shape the franchise’s future?

Before we get into the season 2 conversation here, let’s start by discussing some of the recent controversy engulfing the reality show that was first announced last year. Netflix (per Deadline) recently had to issue the following statement after reports of injuries and freezing temperatures during production of a Red Light, Green Light Game for the show:

“[While] it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue … We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures,”

Do we think there are still going to be rumors out there? Certainly, but that is Netflix’s response.

Now, from the get-go we felt like the idea of this was a bad idea and counter-intuitive to the point of the original show. Is this just an obvious cash-grab after the success of the original show? The fact that production seems to be miserable based on this report makes us even less excited to see it. Yet, we also think the IP will lead to it performing really well.

Will all of this impact season 2?

If the Squid Game reality show turns out to be a total dud, it’s possible that Netflix could try to push the next batch of episodes on the service as soon as possible. Yet, there’s only so much they can go given that a plan may already be in place for the next chapter of the story. The earliest we imagine seeing it is mid-2024, and we’ll see if anything happens through the rest of the year that causes things to change.

The last thing that can be done is rushing the end product along. After all, if the reality show is a mess, that makes it all the more imperative that the flagship show turns out to be as strong as what we got during season 1.

Do you think the Squid Game reality show is going to have any impact at all on season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

