Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12 spoilers: Anthony, Erin, & gifts?

This Friday you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12 — so why is Anthony getting emotional?

Well, let’s just say that he, like so many of us, is struggling with the concept of change, especially when said change means that he could be spending a whole lot less time working alongside Erin at the DA’s office.

If you head over to the link here, you can see some more sneak peeks from the upcoming episode “The Big Leagues,” which we tend to think is going to have a wide array of fun moments from start to finish. However, it also has one where Anthony is already preparing to say goodbye to the current dynamic between him and Bridget Moynahan’s character. After all, once she officially announces, she’s not exactly going to be working the way that she once did. (The funniest part of this is that he has all of the gifts wrapped in Christmas paper, even though we’re getting into February.)

Erin tries to reassure Anthony that he will always be a big part of her life, and we tend to personally think that no matter what happens with her career, there’s going to be a professional spot for Steve Schirripa’s character in her team. He’s just too important to her in regards to her day-to-day job! Also, their friendship is one of the best things about Blue Bloods and we don’t ever want to see that change. (They have such a good chemistry, which is probably why so many people out there ‘ship the characters together.)

Ultimately, let’s hope that we see some changes start to come for Erin over the next couple of weeks — that way, it will be easier to assess the end result.

What are you most excited to check out when it comes to Erin and Anthony on this Blue Bloods episode?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

