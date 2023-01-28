Blue Bloods season 13 episode 12 preview: Frank’s new dilemma

We know that within the world of Blue Bloods, ethical dilemmas are to Frank the same as living and breathing. It seems like with every passing episode, there is a new struggle that he finds himself up against. Resolving all of these is not easy, and we don’t tend to think it will ever be that way.

So what will be make the struggle at the heart of “The Big Leagues” for Tom Selleck’s character? Per the synopsis, this is going to be a particularly challenging situation: “Frank comes face to face with a woman who confesses to killing her husband.” That may look straightforward on paper, but we tend to think the truth is a little bit more complicated.

Last night CBS aired a first-look promo for this particular episode and there were a few big takeaways we got from it almost immediately. Take, for starters, this line from Frank: “I can’t fix the whole system, but I can make sure our part does not fail her.” Odds are, this is a quote tied to his storyline, and we tend to imagine that this women may have had a particular reason for doing what she did. Was it in self-defense and she feared for her life? It may be another reminder that the justice system is far from perfect, and it is up to the folks in 1 Police Plaza to get a proper grasp of all of the various nuances associated with it.

Ultimately, we do want to see Frank struggle to get a grasp on all of this and for much of the episode to be spent watching him debate the matter with his team. This is typically when this character is at his best — nobody should ever have all the answers right away, and it’s always important that Frank recognizes some of his own flaws.

In the end, we’re just happy the show is coming back soon after a week off!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

