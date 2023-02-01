Dexter prequel: Not quite what it seems? Other spin-offs possible?

Who knew that we would be kicking off February 2022 with a deeper discussion of the greater Dexter universe? It’s kind of crazy and yet, here we are.

Yesterday, we wrote about the notion that Dexter: New Blood is dead — at least in the sense that there was not going to be a season 2. However, there was also discussion about a potential prequel so that Showtime could keep what is one of their most-important long-term brands alive for a little while longer.

So is there something more, and something more in-depth, to share at this time? Let’s just say that we may have at least a little more clarity on what is really going on here. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, there is no “official” prequel in development at the moment. There are simply talks behind the scenes, and this is just one of the ideas being bandied about.

The implication of this report, at least from our vantage point, is that this is one of many ideas being floated and that there are some others that could end up becoming a topic of conversation at some point. As someone who does love and appreciate all things Dexter, of course there are some other intriguing characters out there. Yet, we also do think that so much of the appeal was the title character himself. You can’t even do a Deb spin-off since she’s also dead! This is the unfortunate thing about how the original show ended.

We’re sure that conversations behind the scenes are going to continue, regardless of our feelings. After, all there were discussions about bringing back Michael C. Hall as the title character for years before New Blood was officially greenlit.

