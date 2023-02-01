Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? Season 2 future

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? Are we about to dive back into both this world and also these characters?

It goes without saying that there’s a lot to be excited about here, but let’s just start off with the bad news now: There is no installment coming to the network tonight. We’re almost at the end of the hiatus, but we’re not there just yet. The plan is for the critically-acclaimed show to come back on February 8, and with a story that should be very much notable. It’s Valentine’s Day! Since when is Valentine’s Day not notable?

If you do want to get some more news all about this episode, just check out the Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Valentine’s Day” – On Valentine’s Day, the Abbott teachers discuss their relationships and plans for the holiday. Janine finds out one of her students has a crush on her and when turning to a colleague for advice, she inadvertently learns a secret about another teacher. Elsewhere, Ava sits in on Jacob’s Black History class after receiving a complaint, when “Abbott Elementary” airs WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

For those who are curious…

There is another episode currently set for February 15 that carries with it the title of “Fire.” Doesn’t anyone else think immediately of The Office and Ryan when you see that? Odds are, this is a storyline revolving around a fire drill, and we have no real reason to think anything different.

In general, we know that there is a lot left to air this season, and we are very-much curious to see what other real-life events from school the writers end up bringing to the table!

