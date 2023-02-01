Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 13 talk

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Given that we are now in February sweeps, we of course thing that the demand for more is there!

Of course, demand doesn’t 100% mean that we’re going to be getting something more. The sitcom starring John Goodman and Sara Gilbert will remain on hiatus tonight, and we’re going to be stuck waiting until Wednesday, February 8 to see what’s next. Our hope is that we’ll get at least a few consecutive episodes of the show at this point, especially since that would be a good thing ratings-wise for the network.

Now, why not have a chat about the story? Below, you can check out the full The Conners season 5 episode 13 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“New Pipes and Old Secrets” – Darlene has issues with Dan’s plumbing work in her new house. Elsewhere, Jackie tries to find a caregiver for Bev on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu.

The caregiver story is another reminder that The Conners does have a real tendency to dive into serious topics, while also not losing some of the comedy along the way. There is a pretty constant balance that they are trying to achieve here, and that’s one of the reasons for its success at this point.

Of course, we’d love for this success to lead to some sort of early renewal for season 6. Given that another comedy in Abbott Elementary already has an order for more, why can’t we have something similar here? It would certainly give us some security and allow us to focus on some of the things that matter the most at the end of the road. (Take, for example, what’s going on with all of these characters.)

What do you most want to see on The Conners season 5 episode 13?

Are you sad that there is no installment on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

