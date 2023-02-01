Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: February expectations

Now that we are firmly into the month of February, let’s look at Tulsa King season 2 a little more in-depth, shall we? It’s great to know that another batch of episodes is coming and now, the question is simply when the folks at Paramount+ are going to give us some more details.

Let’s start off here by noting what the streaming service almost certainly won’t be giving us: Any more insight as to when the show is coming back. We’d love it if they were to come out this month and announce something, but it’s pretty darn impossible based on where we are at the moment. The best thing that we can hope for this month is that they give us some news on filming. The renewal has already been confirmed so at this point, we’re just patiently waiting to see what the streaming service is looking to do moving forward.

Do we think there’s at least a chance the Sylvester Stallone drama airs at some point this calendar year? Absolutely, but we would classify it as simply that: A chance. We do know that Paramount+ does like consistency and doing new seasons of their shows every single year, but things do get in the way sometimes. Stallone is a busy guy and scripts need to be written. We don’t think anyone will rush Tulsa King along this year if it’s not ready; if we don’t see it in November or December, we certainly could in January / February 2024.

So for the rest of this month, let’s just hope that there’s some subtle movement going on behind the scenes to bring season 2 to life and if anyone does come out and say anything at all, we’ll consider that a miracle. We just wanna know how they are going to follow up on that huge season 1 finale cliffhanger! They can’t keep Dwight locked up forever … can they?

If you need your Taylor Sheridan fix while you wait for more Tulsa King, remember that 1923 returns this Sunday.

What do you think we could learn about Tulsa King season 2 over the course of February?

