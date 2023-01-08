We knew entering the Tulsa King season 1 finale on Paramount+ that the creative team was planning something big. That’s exactly what you want to close things out for the season! We anticipated a few big twists and beyond that, something that could set the stage for the already-renewed season 2.

Now with all of that spelled out, here is something we did not expect: Dwight to be arrested. Let’s just say that this could put things in a pretty unusual spot entering the next batch of episodes. So much of the pilot was framed through the time Sylvester Stallone’s character spent behind bars and with that in mind, we didn’t expect him to potentially be in that spot again. This is a guy who implemented a good many changes and worked hard in order to correct some of his past mistakes. For him to be where he was at the end of the day here is enough to raise all sorts of big questions.

Take, for example, how much this is going to come back to bite Stacy, who sold him out mostly for the sake of saving her own hide. Her betrayal will cast a long shadow and at this point, we don’t see things ending well for her at all.

Also, we have a really hard time envisioning that much of season 2 is going to just be the Dwight character behind bars, mostly because we don’t think the producers want to give us some extended prison story. This series is going to be more effective when you are seeing Dwight out in Oklahoma, immersing himself in a world that is so dramatically different from where he came from. This may be one of the stranger fish out of water stories out there, but without a doubt it’s incredibly effective with what it brings to the table.

