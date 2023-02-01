Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 11 episode 13 news!

Is Chicago Fire new tonight over on NBC? For those of you who are desperately seeking more information on that, we are more than happy to help!

So where do we start off here? Well, the best place is simply sharing some of what is officially confirmed at present. There is no installment of the firefighter drama set for tonight, and nor are there plans for more the following week, either. As it currently stands, the plan is to bring season 11 episode 13 on the air when we get around to Wednesday, February 15. We’re a little bit surprised to see Chicago Fire (and all of the franchise in general) off the air for that long, but we like to think there is some sort of reason for it … even if said reason is not altogether clear from the outside.

So while you wait for the series to come back, do you want to get some additional news? Then we suggest that you check out the Chicago Fire season 11 episode 13 synopsis below:

02/15/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 helps Herrmann put on a school fundraiser. Carver’s troubled brother comes to town. A grateful citizen is determined to thank Brett and Severide for saving his life. TV-14

There is a lot to be excited about here, especially when it comes to learning more about Carver and seeing how Brett and Severide both handle this situation. It’s rather funny in a way — both of these characters may be somewhat accustomed to having people be super-appreciative of their efforts, but that doesn’t mean that they are comfortable with a lot of the attention that comes as a result of it. This is a process, and it does take time for people to process that.

