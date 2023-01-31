The Winchesters season 1 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Suspicious Minds’

Want to learn a little bit more about The Winchesters season 1 episode 10? The title here is “Suspicious Minds,” and this is a story that will bring you new allies, personal problems, and also a lot of drama.

We should also emphasize here that this episode will be coming next week. There are a lot of major broadcast networks that are taking some time off due to the State of the Union, but The CW is not going to be one of them. You will see episode 10 in its typical timeslot, and the synopsis below gives you a little more insight:

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR – While Carlos (Jojo Fleites) talks through a problem in his personal life, it gives Latika (Nida Khurshid) a new idea about how to find the Akrida Queen. Millie’s (Bianca Kajlich) new security system for the Clubhouse proves helpful when Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) find an unexpected guest inside. Meanwhile, Latika’s idea brings her and Carlos face to face with an unexpected ally. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Gabriel Alejandro Garza & Julia Cooperman (#110). Original Airdate 2/7/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While we’d prefer to not have to give you some sort of terrible reminder on the episode count, we suppose at this point that it’s necessary. There are only going to be three more episodes this season on the other side of “Suspicious Minds.” The Winchesters, just like all of the other freshman series on The CW, only has a thirteen-episode order. There is no word on a season 2 as of yet, and we could be waiting a good while for other news on that.

