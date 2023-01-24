The Winchesters season 1 episode 9: Vampires in Lawrence!

Following tonight’s long-awaited return to The CW, of course it makes sense to want more on The Winchesters season 1 episode 9! Given that there are only thirteen episodes in the freshman season, that’s going to make every single story here matter that much more. Let’s hope for a considerable amount of action and drama — we certainly think there are a few surprises we won’t see coming, either.

So what makes this particular episode, titled “Cast Your Fate to the Wind,” significant? Think vampires. Sure, we tend to think of other shows on The CW before the Supernatural universe when it comes to these undead beings, but they’re still very much around.

To get a few more details all about The Winchesters season 1 episode 9 right now, take a look at the synopsis below:

CONTROL YOUR DESTINY – When Vampires make their way into Lawrence, Carlos (JoJo Fleites) corrals the gang to find out why. Latika’s (Nida Khurshid) weeks of sorting through the Men of Letters clubhouse provides vital information when John (Drake Rodger) gets a scary glimpse into the future and enlists Millie’s (Bianca Kajlich) help with his plan. Meanwhile, Mary (Meg Donnelly) struggles with the tedious balance between feelings and action when it comes to John. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Rachel Lynett (#109). Original Airdate 01/31/2023. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Sure, we know to a certain extent where things are going to go with Mary and John, but is there still room for a few twists and turns along the way? We tend to think so, just like we tend to think that the struggles you see within this episode are very much far from the end of the road.

