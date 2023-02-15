Who is Annie Wersching? The Rookie airs title card tribute

Who is Annie Wersching? Tonight’s The Rookie paid proper tribute to the actress, and there is so much to reflect on in this piece.

Let us start with the fact that we remain stunned of her recent passing as a result of a battle with cancer. She was only 45 years old. In a statement per Deadline, Wersching’s husband, actor Stephen Full, had the following to say:

There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall … As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’

Within the world of The Rookie, Annie was best known for playing Rosalind Dyer, the infamous serial killer who was an adversary like no other to John Nolan and Lucy Chen. She appeared across multiple episodes until the character was killed off recently in a two-part crossover event.

Beyond the ABC drama, Wersching’s TV credits were extensive and included the likes of Timeless, The Vampire Diaries, 24, and Star Trek: Picard. She continued to work long after her cancer diagnosis; it is clear that she loved what she did and wanted to continue to shine in the community she loved.

Title card tributes are an extremely important way for any show to honor a part of their extended family. This particular one for Wersching tonight will live on in future repeats of The Rookie and wherever audiences choose to stream the show. We know that so many of the cast and crew are still mourning her loss, as are her family and friends. We send all of them our deepest condolences, and hope that this tribute reminds them all how much she was loved. (Photo: ABC.)

