1923 season 1 episode 5 return date: Who could die next?

As we get ourselves prepared for 1923 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+, it also feels fair to anticipate death. We may not want to lose another character, but this is a world where this sort of thing could very much happen.

Also, we have to remember that this is a world where this has already happened to begin with! Earlier this season we lost John Dutton Sr. and, for at least a few moments, there were some worrisome signs when it comes to Harrison Ford and his character of Jacob Dutton. He made it through for now, but who knows if he is going to be okay in the long-term?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone videos!

The one thing that we’ll say Jacob has going for him right now is that he’s played by a living legend. We don’t think he’ll be killed off in Sunday’s episode 5; as a matter of fact, we’d be stunned if he is killed off at all at any point during the upcoming batch of episodes. Season 2 is a different story, but that’s something we can worry a little bit more about in due time.

Who are we the most worried about?

We don’t think we’ll lose anyone else at the ranch right away since we’ve already seen someone die. Instead, let’s tilt our focus over to Alexandra. This is a cruel world, and we can easily envision a scenario where Spencer Dutton comes back home to do good by his family, but in the process loses the woman he loves and the one he expected to be with for the rest of his life. It would create a larger sense of tragedy around this situation, and this is the sort of heavy storytelling we expect from this world.

Related – Want another video preview of the 1923 story ahead?

What do you most want to see when it comes to 1923 season 1 episode 5 at Paramount+?

Who do you think could be the next character to die? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







