Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9: Cliffhanger ahead?

In just over 36 hours, you are going to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9 arrive on Paramount+. Are you ready for what’s coming?

At this point, most of you are probably aware that “Memento Mori” is the penultimate episode of this season. For those wondering why there are only ten episodes this season, the easy answer we can offer is that most streaming shows don’t run for more than this. We’re not expecting anything different for season 2 and if we get more, it will be a pleasant surprise.

One of the benefits that does come with this shift to streaming is that it allows for the producers to give us something a little bit more substantial when it comes to a serialized, continuous arc. We’ve had that all season with Elias Voit, and we would advise you now to prepare for a huge cliffhanger at the end of episode 9. Erica Messer and the rest of the producers will want you on the edge of your seat leading into the finale!

As a refresher, we already know that Rossi and the BAU are getting very close to stopping Sicarius for good. After all, episode 8 ended with Joe Mantegna’s character at Elias’ house, speaking to his wife! Of course, we can’t assume that things are going to be smooth sailing from here on out. There is a reason why Elias has shown himself to be such a dangerous UnSub, and we could see some of that coming before the story winds down. An episode 9 cliffhanger could be tied directly to him, or one of the other big stories like Garcia’s relationship with Tyler Green or the state of things with Tara Lewis and Rebecca.

