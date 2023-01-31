Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: February expectations

As we get set to dive into February, what can we say about Emily in Paris season 4 over at Netflix? Obviously, there is a lot to hope for long-term! Unfortunately, that just doesn’t mean that we’re going to be getting a lot more news on the show in the immediate future.

As a matter of fact, we would say that (at least for now) there isn’t a lot of reason to think that there’s more info coming at all over the course of the next few weeks. The more likely scenario is that we’re going to be waiting months before a lot more comes out on the Lily Collins series. Season 3 did not start off production until significantly later in the year and, more than likely, something similar will happen here. This is not a show with a massive post-production turnaround, so it can kick things off in spring / summer and still be ready to go in late fall / early winter.

For now, we do still expect Emily in Paris to be back in the holiday season. Unfortunately, that also means that you should probably not expect an announcement on an expect premiere date until at least early to mid-fall.

So what sort of news could we get on season 4 this coming month? There’s a chance that a cast member could at least drop some casual speculation, with the emphasis of course being on the word “causal.” It’s hard to be realistically hopeful to get anything when it comes to casting news or specific locations this far out.

Will season 4 be the final season?

We do hope that we get news on the long-term future at some point prior to the show coming back but even still, we don’t think it’s going to surface at this particular point. We’re still a little bit too early in the game! There will be chances to better reveal this later on.

Personally, we do think there is storytelling room beyond season 4, if Netflix wants to keep things going…

