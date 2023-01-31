Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: The worst case scenario

We’re of course thrilled to know that a Cobra Kai season 6 is happening at Netflix, though this does not serve to answer all of our questions. Take, for example, the big one all about when the show is actually going to arrive on the streaming service.

In the past, we’ve come out and said that we very much would like to see the cast and crew return when we get around to either late 2023 or early 2024. At the moment, we tend to think that the latter is the most likely of the two situations. Scripts may still need to be written, and there has not been a production timeline formally announced.

So with all of this in mind, could we be stuck waiting even longer than we currently expect? We tend to think there’s value in looking at all possible scenarios, and that includes one where Cobra Kai takes a little bit longer to arrive. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that we’re stuck waiting here until we get around to the spring or even summer of next year — even after filming wraps up, Netflix does still have the ability to air this show whenever they want!

If there is one good thing that we could say to suggest we’ll be seeing season 6 much earlier than this, it’s that the production window for this show is not anywhere near as long as some other shows at the streaming service. This is, of course, a function of the series having shorter episodes, and not being anywhere near as reliant on special effects as a number of other programs that generate the same ratings that it tends to most of the time.

