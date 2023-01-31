Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Jaeger returns!

Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? After what you saw last week with Forrester in particular, why wouldn’t you want more? There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the future of this show!

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in with news that is a little less exciting — we are about to see the series back on hiatus. There is no new installment on the air tonight. Meanwhile, there’s also not one set for the following week! You will see the Fly Team back on Tuesday, February 14 with a story that features a familiar face — Christiane Paul is back as Jaeger! We’re thrilled that this character is still a part of this world and we’re going to have an opportunity to see collaborate with everyone.

Below, you can see the full FBI: International season 2 episode 12 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

“Glimmers and Ghosts” – The Fly Team and Smitty reunite with Jaeger (Christiane Paul) in Berlin as they all delve into a case involving an unidentified American who killed an elderly German man who appears to have been a covert asset of the ruthless Stasi in East Germany during the Cold War, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If we can see Jaeger once a year or so, we’ll be pretty happy. Meanwhile, we’re also curious to see just how Forrester adapts to almost being shipped out of the team. He’s gone through a great deal as of late, so we’re sure that he would love nothing more than to be able to step back into a slightly more relaxed position.

Related – Did you know that there is a three-part FBI crossover event coming in the spring

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to FBI: International season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







