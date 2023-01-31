Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 13 spoilers

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? It, of course, makes all the sense in the world to want more of the flagship show.

Unfortunately, we’re also well-aware that this franchise has a pretty tough habit of making us wait around to get more stories. That’s what is happening tonight. We are now back on hiatus for the next couple of weeks, with the plan here being to see it back with season 5 episode 13 on Tuesday, February 14. Who wants to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a high-intensity case? Okay, so it’s probably not a match anyone expected, but we still are anticipating some great stuff nonetheless here.

To get some more insight all about what makes this episode stand out, including some pretty great guest-star news, be sure to check out the season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Protégé” – The team investigates the murder of a professional informant after he’s found dead outside an abandoned factory in Red Hook. Also, Maggie reconnects with an old colleague and mentor (Joelle Carter), on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is going to be one of those episodes that feels pretty valuable for a couple of different reasons. First and foremost, it’s a chance to see another super-intense case that could be full of all sorts of surprises! Beyond just that, though, it’s also an opportunity to get something a little more personal for Maggie — from our point of view, this is where the show really shines and we’d like to see them embrace this within their storytelling as much as they possibly can.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

