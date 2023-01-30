Alert season 1 episode 6 spoilers: How is the show faring so far?

Want to learn a little more about Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 1 episode 6 on Fox next week? We’re a significant ways through the story right now, and of course that means this is a chance to really test some of these characters a little bit more.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Alert season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Jason and Mike search the Allegheny Mountains to find a missing couple. Meanwhile, Keith joins a trauma therapy group and bonds with another patient in the all-new “Tim and Amy” episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Monday, Feb. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-106) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

The format seems to be pretty settled for the series at this point. We are going to have these individual cases but beyond just that, there’s also something a little more substantial. We’re looking forward to see how the latter builds, since that’s the sort of thing that could carry all the way until we get to the finale.

A look at the ratings

Is this series going to have a chance at a season 2 down the road? It did get off to a great start following an NFL airing earlier this year but unfortunately, since that time we have seen things hit the skids to a certain extent. The show has not posted 2 million live viewers since the premiere and while it may make up for it with DVR numbers, it remains to be seen to what extent.

Also, in general we just need to wait to figure out what the expectations are for Fox these days. What’s considered a hit for them anymore? It’s a little more difficult to determine all of this in the current state of TV.

