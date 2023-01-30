Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9: Who is in danger?

We don’t exactly think it is much of a spoiler to say there is a ton of danger ahead on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9. Of course, there’s another question that comes along with that: Who should you be most worried about in general?

Based on the end of episode 8, we do think one name rises to the top of the list: David Rossi. How in the world can it not? Just think about what could be happening to him next?

It seems like the Paramount+ series may be setting up a pretty fantastic game of cat-and-mouse where Rossi is in one corner and Sicarius is in the other. He’s got a chance to speak to Elias Voit’s wife before he makes it back, and this is an advantage. However, the problem is that Elias is clearly on his way back and when he gets there, he could try to out-flank Joe Mantegna’s character. The more that Voit starts to feel cornered, the more that he could go after Rossi.

Is it reckless for David to go right into the belly of the beat here? You could argue so but at the same time, this is the sort of stuff that Rossi is known for! It would be rather out of character for him to not try and stop a threat if he has an opportunity to do so. He likely thinks that he can get through to Voit’s wife or even use her to ensure that Elias is stopped.

Prepare for a real meeting of the minds in this episode — and yea, we’re 100% afraid of what the end result of all of it could be for the BAU. We’re hopeful that Elias will be eventually stopped, but things could get worse before they get better.

What do you think could happen with Rossi moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 9?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

