The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Is Tahzjuan returning?

Is Tahzjuan Hawkins officially going to come on board The Bachelor episode 2 as a contestant, or at least try to? Let’s just say we’ve seen some more evidence that this could very well be the case!

Over the past few days, there has been some evidence that she could be interested in coming on board. She starts off serving as a special guest for a group date hosted by Latto, but while there, she starts to realize that the new lead Zach Shallcross checks off some of what she wants in a guy. We’ve seen contestants enter the competition late before, albeit never in this particular way. We cannot say that we’re altogether shocked she would try to make something like this happen.

Of course, this is where we have to remind you that relationships are a two-way street and absolutely this is going to be a big part of this upcoming episode, as well. You can see in a promo over here Tahzjuan crashing the after-party, which is a pretty clear indicator that she’s going to at least try and take part in the season. Zach still has to be interested enough to make this happen.

What do we think personally he’s going to do? If we were to issue some sort of bold prediction, he’ll say no after dealing with a lot of pressure from some of the women already a part of his season. If he were to bring her in at this point, he’d need to be 100% convinced that she is a serious contender. Otherwise, it’s not worth upsetting the rest of the cast and causing some hurt feelings.

Of course, it may not help Tahzjuan at all that she seems to be embracing the role of potential villain — that’s great for us a viewer, but maybe not so much us on the outside looking in.

Do you think that Tahzjuan could actually enter the competition on The Bachelor episode 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

