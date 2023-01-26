The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Who crashes Zach’s afterparty?

The Bachelor episode 2 is coming to ABC on Monday, and we don’t think it’s some enormous surprise that there will be drama almost right away. Sure, we’re only starting to meet some of Zach Shallcross’ women, but insecurity will take hold in some of them.

Also, it seems like we could have our first big surprise of the season at the afterparty to one of Zach’s dates. Want to know more? Then check out the newly-released The Bachelor episode 2 synopsis below:

Zach continues to carve his own path and decides that all of his remaining twenty women will go on a date this week, giving them each the chance to take the next step on their journeys to potential love. First up, on a confidence-boosting group date, the women are challenged to channel their bad b**** energy by Latto and some of Bachelor Nation’s baddest b****es, but when an unexpected guest interrupts the after party, the date’s challenge takes on a whole new meaning. Later, Zach takes off for his first one-on-one with a helicopter ride to his hometown, followed by a romantic candlelit dinner and a chance to meet his family and the remaining women enjoy a romantic evening party. It’s still early but with connections forming quickly some women begin to question where their relationships stand…

Easily the one-on-one date sounds like one of the most intimidating ones in recent memory. Not only are you going to have the pressure of having the first solo date of the season, but you also are getting what is effectively a hometown date? That is a LOT to take in, and in a ridiculously short period of time, no less! The pressure could also be on Greer, given that she got the first impression rose. That doesn’t always guarantee that you are there for the finale in the world of The Bachelor — there’s potential for a lot to go wrong, especially if you become involved in some early drama.

