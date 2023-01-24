The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Who leaves Zach’s season early?

As you prepare for The Bachelor episode 2 on ABC next week, is there a lot to be excited for in regards to Zach Shallcross and the rest of the women? We tend to think so, and we’re especially curious about how the network is promoting this at the moment.

Typically with this franchise, we really see them dive a lot into the ambiguity of it all — they want us to wonder whether or not an engagement is coming at the end of the season! However, they really aren’t doing that here. Instead, they are allowing us to actually hear Zach say that he’s found his best friend, and it does seem like he actually has an individual person in mind for the final rose. Isn’t that refreshing? We actually do prefer that to some of the endgame craziness that we do tend to get with this show a lot of the time.

Based on the promo we saw tonight, though, there could be some drama around whether or not Zach’s “best friend” actually stays the whole time. It looks like someone could leave early, which is similar to what we saw on Clayton’s season last year, and that could be the person he really wants. If that is the case, can he fight to bring them back? Well, there are questions that come along with that.

Of course, beyond this we also do see coming up a lot of the traditional drama that you would expect from this show. Take jealousy, drama, and people being one way in front of Zach and totally different when they’re not around him. We’ve absolutely seen this before, and we tend to think that we’re going to see a lot more of it over the course of the weeks ahead.

Related – Take a look at some other news all about The Bachelor, including a possible engagement at the end of all of this

What do you think we’re going to be seeing entering The Bachelor episode 2 over on ABC?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay here for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







